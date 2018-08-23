Warning after scammers target Argos giftcards

A new scam asks people to purchase Argos gift cards to settle an outstanding balance with HM Revenue and Customs, police have warned.

Scammers phone their victims pretending to be from HMRC and inform them of a debt to the state. Victims are told that in order to avoid arrest they must purchase a set value of Argos gift cards. They are then asked to phone the scammers back and share the serial numbers of the cards.

Anyone receiving such a call is asked to report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.