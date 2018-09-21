Warning as Storm Bronagh brings strong winds and heavy rain

Blustery winds and heavy rain will continue to pose a risk of disruption after Storm Bronagh blew in overnight with gales that reached 76mph.

Coming hot on the heels of Storm Ali, the second named storm of the year threatens to cause more travel misery with fallen trees and flooding blocking roads and rail routes.

Bronagh brought heavy rain as it swept across the country a day after two people were killed during severe weather and injuries and danger to life from flying debris continue to be a risk.

In Wakefield, heavy flooding was reported under the railway bridge on Denby Dale Road and standing water was reported on the A645.

Barnsley Road A61 flooded just after Norton turn off from Wakefield towards Barnsley.

Standing water was reported on Pontefract’s Skinner Lane, where Heather Dunnil estimated that water was up to eight inches deep.

Police forces warned motorists to be aware of fallen trees, debris and power lines on some roads this morning.

Speed restrictions were in place for many trains across the network in Wales and the west and north of England due to high winds, which were forecast to reach between 45 and 50mph across much of the country.

There were also reports of delays to airborne aircraft arriving at Manchester Airport due to windy conditions.

Wakefield Today:

Overnight strong winds will ease away during the morning. However it will stay rather windy, with sunny spells and blustery showers following. These showers could be heavy at times, with a risk of hail and thunder. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tonight:

Showers will fade during the evening, with some prolonged clear spells developing. It will also turn rather chilly, with winds will also gradually easing. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Saturday:

A fine start, with some early brighter spells, and winds continuing to ease. Whilst largely dry, cloud will thicken from the south. Maximum temperature 13 °C.