Warning to drivers as stretch of M62 in West Yorkshire set for 50mph speed limit and temporary cameras

A section of the M62 in West Yorkshire will have a reduced speed limit and narrow lanes until May 2019 as works get underway to install a new safety barrier.

READ: "Disappointing to see a role model like David Beckham shirking his responsibility," says Yorkshire based road safety charity Brake

There has recently beenclosures on the hard shoulder with overnight lane closures in place to installtemporary speed cameras.

Work has begun on a £3.2m scheme to install 10,000 metres of steel safety barrier between junction 33 for Ferrybridge and junction 34 for Whitely Bridge.

More than six miles of new steel barrier will be installed and additional drainage and maintenance work will also take place as part of this work - reducing disruption for drivers in the future.

In early October the speed limit will be reduced to 50mph and narrow lanes will be installed to protect workers.

These will be in place on the eastbound carriageway until Christmas, when work will switch to the westbound carriageway until May 2019.

Highways England project manager Andy Barlow said: “The M62 is a vital route across the region and we would like to thank drivers in advance for their patience while we carry out this important safety work.”

READ: UK’s speeding hotspots -the most active cameras and worst offences revealed

There has recently been closures on the hard shoulder with overnight lane closures in place to install temporary speed cameras.

Night-time closures will come into force between 8pm and 6am for a week from Monday, October 8 to install the narrow lanes.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place and there will be occasional road closures during the work which will be signed in advance.

This scheme is part of £80m of maintenance improvements which are taking place on Yorkshire’s major motorways and A roads this year, including upgrading 26 miles of safety barriers.

For the latest updates on Yorkshgire's motorway network - you can join the Yorkshire Post's new Facebook group here.

For the latest traffic and travel updates from around Leeds - join the YEP's Facebook group here.