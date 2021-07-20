Warning to yobs removing public life rings hours after man drowns

Wakefield Council said there had been "multiple reports" of the buoyancy aids being tossed into Horbury Lagoon of late.

It comes after police recovered the body of man from the lake at Pugneys yesterday.

He had been reported missing on Sunday afternoon after being spotted in the water getting into difficulty.

Life rings have been removed at Horbury Lagoon.

His death is one of six reported in lakes and rivers in England over recent days as the country has seen the hottest weather so far this year.

And he is the latest in a number of drowning tragedies in the Wakefield district down the years, including the death of a 32-year-old man at Horbury Lagoon in 2017, and a teenager from Lupset who died in 2007.

Every year people are warned to stay out of open water during hot spells because of the hidden dangers lurking beneath, as well as the cold water temperature which can send the body into shock and lead to drowning.