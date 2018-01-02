WATCH: Amazing footage shows meteor flying over Wakefield

Video footage of a green light zooming through the sky in Wakefield has gone viral.

James Javens, 22, and his friend Ryan Butterworth, 20, captured the light on film as they walked through Eastmoor on the night of New Year's Eve.

The pair shared the footage on social media and it has already been viewed more than 1.5million times.

People from all over the world have commented suggestions of what it could be.

Whilst they initially thought it was a shooting star, the men now believe it was a meteor.

Mr Javens said: "It was flying across the sky so fast but luckily we had a phone to hand and were able to catch it on film.

"The video has gone viral. We are hoping to find out from an expert what it is.

"It was an absolutely amazing sight. It was a big, bright green light, and it flew across the sky. It was travelling really fast and for a really long time."

Physicist, professor Brian Cox, Tweeted that people from across the North of England had spotted the light.

And the UK Meteor Network said on Twitter that the International Meteor Organization received more than 700 reports of a fireball on December 31 at around 5.35pm.