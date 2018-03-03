Watch: Hordes of fans help clear Wakefield Trinity ground for Huddersfield Giants match

Hordes of supporters turned out to help Wakefield Trinity prepare their snow-hit ground and ensure their Super League fixture tomorrow can go ahead.

Trinity were due to take on Huddersfield Giants in the tie at Wakefield's Mobile Rocket Stadium on Friday, but the match was postponed after heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

The club appealed on social media for volunteers to help groundsman Steve Dutton clear the snow at the ground after the game was moved to Sunday.

And Trinity has now confirmed the match will now go ahead as planned tomorrow, after about 60 supporters answered the call in Wakefield today.

In a post on Twitter, Trinity said: "Once again a huge thank you to everyone who came down to help us move the snow.

"We have now wrapped up for the day and will see you all at 3pm tomorrow when we take on @Giantsrl [Huddersfield Giants]."

Fans help clear the pitch for Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The club also used a giant heating fan, as seen in the video, to get the pitch ready - and have installed sheeting to keep the pitch clear.