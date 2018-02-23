Watch mass brawl break out at Headingley bar

Shocking video footage of a mass bar brawl in which glasses and chairs were used as weapons has been released by police.

Around 20 men were caught on camera fighting after violence erupted at The Arc bar, on Ash Road, Headingley.

A screengrab from the footage police have put out as an appeal.

Police have appealed for information to help identify those involved in the brawl, which happened just after 12.30am in the early hours of Saturday (February 17).

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital after being found with a head wound.

A 21-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released under investigation, police said.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The situation appears to have started with a confrontation between two people that has then quickly turned in to a mass brawl.

“These were some very ugly scenes where people were punched, kicked and stamped on and glasses and chairs were thrown.

“The video shows how there was very little that the bar’s security could do to control the situation and it was clearly a shocking thing for staff and other people in the bar to witness.

“We are treating this as an incident of violent disorder and are carrying out enquiries to identify those involved. We do have very clear CCTV footage that captures the whole incident and are working through that in detail to identify the main suspects.

“We would like to hear from anyone who knows the identity of any of those shown fighting in the clip we have released or who recognises themselves as a witness.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 with the crime number 131870079662 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.