WATCH: Traffic moving to a snail’s pace in a snowy Wakefield

Traffic is still moving slowing throughout the Wakefield district today as the ‘Beast from the East’ takes hold of the roads.

Gritters have been patrolling the region’s roads for several hours but as snowfall begins to get heavier, highways are becoming saturated.

Barnsley Road, Wakefield

The video shows traffic crawling on Barnsley Road in Wakefield this morning as drivers took extra care on their daily commute.

An amber Met Office weather warning has been put in place and currently remains until Saturday evening.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy snow showers are expected during today. There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”