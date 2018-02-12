WATCH: Wakefield singer appears on The Voice

A musician has made it through the first round of ITV singing talent contest The Voice.

Jilly Riley's audition was aired on the show on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old from South Elmsall performed her version of All Right Now, by Free, to judges Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.I.Am and Jennifer Hudson, who were all sat with their backs to her.

She impressed American actress and singer Jennifer Hudson enough that she flipped round her chair and chose Jilly to be on her team.

Jilly will now go through to the next stage of the competition.

She said on Facebook: "Wow! Feeling so much love! Can't believe how lucky I am to have receive so much lovely support AND to be a member of team J.Hud."

Jilly, a song-writer and activist, used to work cleaning toilets in a factory and penned her first album on a roll of toilet paper.

Jilly's music often features a variety of unusual instruments - her album Organic Soul, released in 2011, included a Bisto tub shaker, pots and pans, spoons and boxes.

Jilly has also been involved with We Are Wakefield, helping refugees at a camp in Calais by donating medical supplies and food.

She has also worked with youngsters at Stockingate Mill School in South Kirkby to produce a charity single, called Without Love.

It raised money to fund the education of the Zapatista people in Chiapas, Mexico.