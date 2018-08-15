Watersplash play at Trinity

A play about the ‘Watersplash’ Challenge Cup final will be staged at Wakefield Trinity this Monday.

The clubhouse at the Mobile Rocket Stadium at Belle Vue is the setting for ‘They Walked on Water’, which tells the story of Wakefield Trinity’s agonising 11-10 loss to Leeds in a rain-soaked final at Wembley in 1968.

The play will be performed by The Red Shed Players and is based on the book of the same name by ex Wakefield MP David Hinchliffe.

Former Castleford and Wakefield player Brian Lockwood will play the pivotal role of man of the match Don Fox, who missed the last minute kick which would of won Trinity the cup.

Mr Lockwood said: “I played Rugby League at the highest level in England and internationally but I never, never ever got so nervous as I did before my first appearance as an actor.”

The play has been on a tour of venues including Sharlston where the Fox brothers grew up. Performances have helped raise more than two thousand pounds for the Rugby League Benevolent Fund.

Amanda Violet, who plays a number of parts in the play, said: “At Stanley one woman told me that she was moved to tears and at Sharlston we got a group of women laughing so much that they were crying.”

The play features an evocative slide show and very moving original music from Adrian Bond. The August 20 performance at Belle Vue will be filmed and the Red Shed Players hope to have a particularly good audience for this homecoming show. Tickets cost £5 and are available from the Trinity shop. They may be available on the door. All proceeds will go to the Rugby League Benevolent Fund.