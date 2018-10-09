WDH and Leeds Credit Union offer money advice in Wakefield

WDH and Leeds Credit Union will be joining forces on Thursday, October 18 to offer support to people who need it.

As part of International Credit Union Day, WDH’s Cash Wise and debt teams will be on hand from 12.30pm to 2.30pm to dish out advice on how to manage your money better while Leeds Credit Union will be giving the first 50 customers who sign up for a new account with £1 on the day £25 credit to get them started (terms and conditions apply).

The event has been organised to celebrate the partnership between the two organisations after the credit union opened a new branch next door to WDH’s Wakefield branch on the Bullring.

Kevin Dodd, chief executive for WDH, said: “This event is a great example of partnership working between WDH and the Leeds Credit Union and the shared support we can offer to our tenants and customers. With the introduction of Universal Credit approaching we are all preparing for the changes to come, supporting tenants to open a bank account and get online. Anyone who feels they would benefit from talking to us should join us and get the advice and support on offer.”

Chris Smyth, chief executive of Leeds Credit Union, said: “I am absolutely delighted about the new branch in the heart of Wakefield as this will help even more people to access the savings and affordable loans provided by the credit union. I am also very pleased that this branch has been made possible through the cooperation that the credit union has had for many years with our friends at WDH.

“By working together we can bring a range of services to support residents and families in Wakefield and this is as important as ever as hard economic times continue to bear down on many families.”

The event coincides with National Get Online Week. For those who are concerned about the introduction of Universal Credit in November, which will be an online only service, the teams will be able to answer any questions or concerns.