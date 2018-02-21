Weather: 'BEAST FROM THE EAST' to freeze Yorkshire next week

Yorkshire is set to shiver in the coldest snap of the winter so far, forecasters warn.

Bittery cold winds from Siberia will whip most parts of the UK during the course of next week according to the Met Office.

The weather pattern is nicknamed the 'Beast from the East'.

The cold spell is being triggered by a phenomenon known as Sudden Stratopheric Warming which sees temperatures rise dramatically high in the atmosphere over the North Pole.

This leads to dramtic changes to our weather, with prevailing westerly winds being reversed into an easterly direction sucking cold air from northern Russia across much of Europe.

Daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing in the UK next week and there will be severe overnight frosts.

There will also be an increased risk of 'significant' snowfall.

