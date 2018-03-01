WEATHER: Full list of Wakefield school closures

More snow has fallen throughout the night, causing disruption to travel again this morning.

The wintry conditions have also caused schools across the district to close.

Here's a full list of the closures for March 1, as currently listed on the Wakefield Council website.

Ackworth Howard J&I

Ackworth Mill Dam

Airedale Academy

Airedale Infants

Airedale Juniors

Ash Grove J&I

Badsworth CE J&I

Bell Lane Academy

Carleton Community High School

Carleton Park J&I

Carlton J&I

Castleford Academy

Castleford Park Juniors

Cherry Tree Academy

Crigglestone Nursery School

Crigglestone St James CE Primary

Crofton Academy

Crofton Infants

Crofton Juniors

Dane Royd J&I

Darrington CE

De Lacy Academy

De Lacy Primary

Dimple Well Infants

England Lane Academy

English Martyrs Catholic Primary

Fairburn View

Featherstone Academy

Featherstone All Saints CE Academy

Fitzwilliam Primary

Flanshaw J&I

Flushdyke J&I

Glasshoughton Infant Academy

Halfpenny Lane J&I

Harewood Centre Nursery School

Havercroft Academy

Hemsworth Grove Lea Primary

Hendal Primary

Highwell School

Highfield School

Holy Family and St Michael's Catholic Primary

Horbury Academy

Horbury Primary Academy

Jerry Clay Academy

Kettlethorpe High

Kingsland School Castleford

Kinsley Academy

Knottingley St Botolph's CE Academy

Larks Hill J&I

Lawefield Primary

Lee Brigg Infants

Mackie Hill J&I

Martin Frobisher Infants

Methodist VC J&I and nursery

Middlestown Primary

Minsthorpe Community College

Netherton J&I

New College Pontefract

Newton Hill Community School

Normanton Common Primary

Normanton Junior Academy

Normanton Newlands Primary

North Featherstone J&I

Northfield Primary and Nursery, with communication resource

Oakfield Park School

Orchard Head J&I

Ossett Academy and Sixth Form

Outwood Primary Kirkhamgate

Outwood Primary Ledger Lane

Outwood Primary Lofthouse Gate

Oyster Park Primary

Pinderfields Hospital PRU

Pinders Primary

Purston Infants

The Rookeries Carleton

Rooks Nest Academy

Ryhill J&I and nursery

Sandal Magna

Sharlston Community School

Shay Lane Primary

Simpson's Lane Academy

Smawthorne Henry Moore

Snapethorpe Primary

South Hiendley J&I and early years

South Kirkby Academy

South Kirkby Common Road Infants and Nursery

South Ossett Infants

South Parade Primary

Southdale CE Juniors

St Austin's Catholic Primary

St Giles CE Academy

St Helen's CE Primary

St Ignatius Catholic Primary

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary

St Joseph's Catholic Primary

St Joseph's Catholic Primary, Pontefract

St Mary's CE Primary

St Michael's CE Academy

St Thomas a Becket Secondary

St Thomas CE Junior School

St Wilfrid's Catholic High

Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery

Stanley St Peter's CE Primary and Nursery

Streethouse J&I and Nursery

The Castle Nursery

The Priory Centre

The Springfield Centre

The Vale Primary

Three Lane Ends Primary

Townville Infants

Upton Primary

Wakefield College

Walton Primary Academy

West Bretton J&I

West End Academy

Wheldon Infants

Willow Green Academy

Wrenthorpe Academy