WEATHER: Full list of Wakefield school closures

More snow has fallen throughout the night, causing disruption to travel again this morning.
The wintry conditions have also caused schools across the district to close.
Here's a full list of the closures for March 1, as currently listed on the Wakefield Council website.
Ackworth Howard J&I
Ackworth Mill Dam
Airedale Academy
Airedale Infants
Airedale Juniors
Ash Grove J&I
Badsworth CE J&I
Bell Lane Academy
Carleton Community High School
Carleton Park J&I
Carlton J&I
Castleford Academy
Castleford Park Juniors
Cherry Tree Academy
Crigglestone Nursery School
Crigglestone St James CE Primary
Crofton Academy
Crofton Infants
Crofton Juniors
Dane Royd J&I
Darrington CE
De Lacy Academy
De Lacy Primary
Dimple Well Infants
England Lane Academy
English Martyrs Catholic Primary
Fairburn View
Featherstone Academy
Featherstone All Saints CE Academy
Fitzwilliam Primary
Flanshaw J&I
Flushdyke J&I
Glasshoughton Infant Academy
Halfpenny Lane J&I
Harewood Centre Nursery School
Havercroft Academy
Hemsworth Grove Lea Primary
Hendal Primary
Highwell School
Highfield School
Holy Family and St Michael's Catholic Primary
Horbury Academy
Horbury Primary Academy
Jerry Clay Academy
Kettlethorpe High
Kingsland School Castleford
Kinsley Academy
Knottingley St Botolph's CE Academy
Larks Hill J&I
Lawefield Primary
Lee Brigg Infants
Mackie Hill J&I
Martin Frobisher Infants
Methodist VC J&I and nursery
Middlestown Primary
Minsthorpe Community College
Netherton J&I
New College Pontefract
Newton Hill Community School
Normanton Common Primary
Normanton Junior Academy
Normanton Newlands Primary
North Featherstone J&I
Northfield Primary and Nursery, with communication resource
Oakfield Park School
Orchard Head J&I
Ossett Academy and Sixth Form
Outwood Primary Kirkhamgate
Outwood Primary Ledger Lane
Outwood Primary Lofthouse Gate
Oyster Park Primary
Pinderfields Hospital PRU
Pinders Primary
Purston Infants
The Rookeries Carleton
Rooks Nest Academy
Ryhill J&I and nursery
Sandal Magna
Sharlston Community School
Shay Lane Primary
Simpson's Lane Academy
Smawthorne Henry Moore
Snapethorpe Primary
South Hiendley J&I and early years
South Kirkby Academy
South Kirkby Common Road Infants and Nursery
South Ossett Infants
South Parade Primary
Southdale CE Juniors
St Austin's Catholic Primary
St Giles CE Academy
St Helen's CE Primary
St Ignatius Catholic Primary
St John the Baptist Catholic Primary
St Joseph's Catholic Primary
St Joseph's Catholic Primary, Pontefract
St Mary's CE Primary
St Michael's CE Academy
St Thomas a Becket Secondary
St Thomas CE Junior School
St Wilfrid's Catholic High
Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery
Stanley St Peter's CE Primary and Nursery
Streethouse J&I and Nursery
The Castle Nursery
The Priory Centre
The Springfield Centre
The Vale Primary
Three Lane Ends Primary
Townville Infants
Upton Primary
Wakefield College
Walton Primary Academy
West Bretton J&I
West End Academy
Wheldon Infants
Willow Green Academy
Wrenthorpe Academy