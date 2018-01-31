WEATHER: Met Office issues warning for ice

A combination of rain, sleet, snow and cold temperatures are expected to lead to icy conditions in the Wakefield district this evening and tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice between 6pm tonight and 10am tomorrow.

It said: "Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible."