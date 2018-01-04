Weather: Met Office warns of high winds across Wakefield district

A weather warning for strong gusts has been put in place for Wakefield today.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind for much for the country, from 8am this morning, until 7pm this evening.

The warning, which covers Wakefield, said: "A spell of strong and gusty winds is expected to move eastwards during Thursday.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.

"There is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies."

Forecasters say gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely across a wide area.