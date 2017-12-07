WEATHER: Up to 10cm of snow could fall in Wakefield on Sunday

Snow could fall across the district on Sunday, causing travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow, covering the Yorkshire and Humber region, including in Wakefield.

The warning is in place from 4am on Sunday morning, with forecasters predicting a spell of heavy snow over some parts of the UK during the day.

A band of rain, mixed with called air, means snow is likely to develop, they say.

This could be as deep as 5cm quite widely, and up to 10cm in places. On high ground, it could even be as deep as 20cm.

The warning states: "This could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled. Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off."

It adds: "There is currently a good deal of uncertainty over the precise track of the areas of rain and snow."