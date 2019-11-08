Doncaster Road reopens after flooding

Doncaster Road in Ackworth is now reopen.

With more than a month's worth of rain falling in the past 24 hours the council was forced to close some roads including the A638 Doncaster Road, in Ackworth.

They have now confirmed the road has reopened.

Live updates as Wakefield still on flood alert causing travel disruption

And from 7pm tonight the council's fleet of gritters will be deployed to keep the city's major routes and roads moving as forecasters are predicting temperatures to fall below zero from midnight.

Prepare for winter and see priority gritting routesAround 50 council staff worked through the night to deal with problems caused by the relentless rain.

Pumps, tankers and sweepers were used to keep roads open and provide support to residents at risk of flooding.

More than 71 millilitres of rain fell during the past 24 hours. The average for November is 66 millilitres.