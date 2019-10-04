Heavy rain forecast for Wakefield as Met Office issues weather warning

Heavy rain is expected to return to Wakefield this weekend and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

Torrential downpours battered the city earlier this week, causing localised flooding and flood alerts across the district.

The Met Office has issued another warning for rain this weekend with more flooding possible.

The region could see 15 to 30mm of rain with the potential for as much as 40 to 50 mm in places, much of this falling during a six hour period on Sunday.

Spray and flooding on roads could making journey times longer and and there could be disruption to power supplies.

Friday weather forecast

Overnight, there will be a mix of clear spells and patchy cloud, staying dry for most of the night.

Temperatures will plummet to 5C and there could be fog patches by the morning.

Saturday weather forecast

Saturday will see a mainly cloudy start with some light rain in places.

A few bright spells are possible during the day, but heavy rain will arrive overnight.

Maximum temperatures of 15C.

Sunday weather forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Sunday.

Heavy and persistent rain is expected from 10pm on Saturday night until at least the 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

The downpours could cause homes and businesses to flood and drivers are warned that spray and flooding could cause difficult driving conditions.

Temperatures around 12C.