Live updates as Wakefield still on flood alert causing travel disruption

This morning at Chantry Bridge near the Hepworth.

Bridge Road has been cordoned off and a fire support vehicle has parked up close to Horbury Bridge Academy.

The school has also tweeted that there is restricted access closed to the school.

Hoses are also in place on the bridge crossing The River Calder and a flood warning remains in place at The Strands.

A flood warning also remain in place for Balne Beck, Alverthorpe Beck and Ings Beck on Westgate in Wakefield.

The Met Office said more than 80 millilitres fell in some places of Yorkshire.

And more than 50 millilitres fell at Emley Moor.