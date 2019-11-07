Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Wakefield with risk of flooding
Prolonged rain is forecast for most of today, continuing into Friday.
Heavy rain this morning on already sodden ground has led the Met Office to warn there may be a disruption from flooding.
The Met Office website gives a list of what to expect:
- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with a risk that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life
Forecast for the next few days:
Today:
Persistent and heavy rain, perhaps leading to localised flooding. Winds strengthening through the day. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Tonight:
Rain and strong winds becoming confined to northern and western areas during the evening, before moving south later in the night albeit much lighter. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
Friday:
A dull morning, with rain and wind slowly easing away. Drier by the afternoon, with sunny spells developing in the north and west but some patchy rain possible elsewhere. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
A cold, frosty start on Saturday, then rain and hill snow moving east. Brightening up on Sunday, with rain slowly easing. Another cold start on Monday, then further rain.