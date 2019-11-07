Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Wakefield with risk of flooding

Heavy rain this morning on already sodden ground has led the Met Office to warn there may be a disruption from flooding.

The Met Office website gives a list of what to expect:

- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with a risk that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Forecast for the next few days:

Today:

Persistent and heavy rain, perhaps leading to localised flooding. Winds strengthening through the day. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:

Rain and strong winds becoming confined to northern and western areas during the evening, before moving south later in the night albeit much lighter. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Friday:

A dull morning, with rain and wind slowly easing away. Drier by the afternoon, with sunny spells developing in the north and west but some patchy rain possible elsewhere. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: