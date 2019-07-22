NHS issues warning as baking 30 degree heat forecast in Wakefield for several days

The NHS has issued a warning as forecasters predict a sizzling 30 degree heatwave for Wakefield.

The latest forecast from the Met Office predicts that a baking 30 degree heatwave is going to sweep into Wakefield on Tuesday.

The heat will drop slightly on Wednesday to 'just' 27 degrees C before returning to peaks of 30 degrees C on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the sunshine will start at 8am and will stay all day right up until sunset at 9pm. There isn't a single drop of rain predicted, while temperatures will peak at 30 degrees C (86 degrees F).

In bad news for hayfever sufferers, the pollen count will be HIGH, while UV levels will also be HIGH.

On Wednesday, some cloud cover means that the heat will drop to 'just' 27 degrees C, but there is still less than a 5% chance of rain.

On Thursday, it's cloudier than Tuesday but temperatures will still hit peaks of 30 degrees C, albeit with slightly lower pollen levels.

The NHS safety advice

Sunburn increases your risk of skin cancer. Sunburn does not just happen on holiday. You can burn in the UK, even when it's cloudy.

There's no safe or healthy way to get a tan. A tan does not protect your skin from the sun's harmful effects.

Aim to strike a balance between protecting yourself from the sun and getting enough vitamin D from sunlight.

Spend time in the shade when the sun is strongest. In the UK, this is between 11am and 3pm from March to October.

When buying sun cream, the label should have:

Heatstroke symptoms: Headaches, dizziness, feeling sick and intense thirst

a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 to protect against UVB

at least 4-star UVA protection

UVA protection can also be indicated by the letters "UVA" in a circle, which indicates that it meets the EU standard.

Most people do not apply enough sunscreen.

As a guide, adults should aim to apply around:

2 teaspoons of sunscreen if you're just covering your head, arms and neck

2 tablespoons if you're covering your entire body while wearing a swimming costume

If sunscreen is applied too thinly, the amount of protection it gives is reduced.

Sunscreen should be applied to all exposed skin, including the face, neck and ears, and head if you have thinning or no hair, but a wide-brimmed hat is better.

Sunscreen needs to be reapplied liberally and frequently, and according to the manufacturer's instructions.

This includes applying it straight after you have been in water, even if it's "water resistant", and after towel drying, sweating or when it may have rubbed off.

It's also recommended to reapply sunscreen every 2 hours, as the sun can dry it off your skin.

The Met Office forecast in full:

Tuesday:

Any patchy cloud and dissipating quickly, leaving clear skies and widespread sunshine. Feeling hot. Muggy overnight, with thunderstorms possible. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Thunderstorms moving away, remaining hot and humid with sunny spells. Cloudier Thursday but staying very warm, before isolated showers and fresher conditions spread east later. Friday, sunny with isolated showers.