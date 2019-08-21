Temperatures on the rise in Wakefield for the bank holiday weekend

A mix of sunshine and showers are forecast for the rest of this week - but temperatures are set to be on the rise for the bank holiday weekend.

The sun will be shining in the city this afternoon, but there could be the odd shower later today with highs of 21°C.

There will be more rain overnight with temperatures dipping to around 11 °C.

Thursday:

Any early rain soon dying out, with some bright or sunny spells developing. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Generally dry and settled with some sunny spells. Increasingly warm into the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with temperatures of up to 25°C but Sunday will be a much better, and brighter day, with sunshine and temperatures of 26°C.

Monday:

A cloudy start, changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with highs of 25°C.