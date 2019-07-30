This is how the yellow thunderstorm warning will affect Wakefield

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are expected across Wakefield this afternoon as a thunderstorm warning is issued.

The weather warning, issued by the Met Office, warns of a chance of flooding and travel disruption as the district faces a spell of thundery weather.

In place until midnight, the yellow warning covers much of England and Wales. A second warning, for rain, is in place across the North of England for all of tomorrow (Wednesday, July 31).

In Wakefield, rain has been forecast from 2pm, and is expected to continue until late tomorrow evening.

Thunder and lightning are expected between 4pm and 8pm this evening, with temperatures reaching a high of 23°C.

Overnight, temperatures will remain in the high teens, with a chance of rain throughout.

The weather will remain wet and cloudy across the district tomorrow, before beginning to dry up at around 8pm.

The Met Office has warned of a chance of flooding and power cuts, and has issued advice on staying safe during thunder and lightning.