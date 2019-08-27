Thunderstorm warning for Wakefield as sunny weather set to break

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wakefield, as temperatures begin to fall following a scorching bank holiday weekend.

It comes after a late summer heatwave saw temperatures across the district settle in the high 20s.

But despite the gloriously sunny weekend, temperatures look set to drop this week.

The yellow warning from the Met Office warns of a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon.

Last month, the Express collected photos and videos from across the district as lightning struck more than 48,000 in a single night.

What's in store?

Today, temperatures are expected to remain high, peaking at around 27°. The Met Office warns of increasing clouds, with "blustery and torrential downpours" into the afternoon.

Temperatures will settle at around 17° overnight.

Rain is expected for much of tomorrow (Wednesday), with highs of 19°. Outbreaks of rain early in the day will turn heavy and persistent.

Temperatures will remain in the high teens through the rest of the week, with a cloudy outlook for all.