Thunderstorm warning issued for Wakefield - but heatwave expected to continue

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wakefield as the country prepares for potentially record-breaking heat.

Temperatures across the district are expected to reach a high of 30°C today, with highs of 34°C forecast for Thursday.

➡️ Wakefield residents warned of dangers of open water swimming as heatwave arrives

But despite today's warm weather, the Met Office have warned that heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to power cuts and damage to property overnight.

In Wakefield, the storms are expected to reach their peak at around midnight, though temperatures will remain at 20°C all night.

Though the rain is expected to let up by 5am, the thunderstorm warning will remain in place until 9am.

There is a potential of power cuts, damage to property and flooding while the weather warning remains in place.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wakefield as the country prepares for potentially record-breaking heat.

The Met Office has issued advice on staying safe during thunder and lightning.

A number of outlets have issued warnings about the danger of swimming in open water during a heatwave, including the Royal National Lifeboat Institution

Record breaking temperatures expected

Potentially record breaking temperatures are expected tonight, with the forecast predicting highs of 24°C across the UK.

The previous record, 23.9°C, was set in 1990.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, with highs of 27°C in Wakefield and some cloud predicted for the early evening.

On Thursday, the heatwave will reach its peak, with temperatures of 33°C forecast for Wakefield.

In the South East of England, highs of 37°C are predicted, with the potential to break July's temperature record of 36.7°C

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records. The weather setup is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June.

"As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."