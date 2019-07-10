Thunderstorms expected as yellow weather warning issued for Wakefield

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to cause travel disruption across the Wakefield district.

A yellow weather warning, issued by the Met Office, is in place across much of West Yorkshire through tomorrow afternoon and evening (Thursday, July 11).

It warns of a risk of travel disruption and flooding as the storms arrive, as well as a chance of power cuts.

Rain is expected to cause spray and sudden flooding. The Met Office has also warned of a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

The forecast

In Wakefield, heavy rain is expected through the early hours of Thursday, before giving way to light, sunny spells mid-morning.

This could trigger some slow-moving heavy downpours with a risk of thunder in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach up to 20 degrees, though heavy cloud is expected to settle in later in the day.

The night will be warm and clear, with a low chance of rain.

Staying safe

When driving in heavy rain or storms, the Met Office advises drivers to stick to main roads, where debris and flooding are less likely.

They also suggest driving more slowly and leaving more time to react to hazards and remembering to expect a longer breaking time.

Vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians are more likely to be blown around by strong winds, so drivers are advised to keep a distance and remain aware.

During a thunderstorm, the Met Office advises unplugging all non-essential electrical items, including televisions, as lightning can cause power surges.

They advise people to seek shelter wherever possible, as lightning can strike as far as 10 miles from the centre of a storm.

Metal objects such as taps, sinks, fishing rods and boats can all conduct electricity.

The advise reads: "If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them.

"Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground

"If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately."