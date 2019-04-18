Wakefield Easter bank holiday weekend weather: Temperatures set to soar

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Here’s what the weather is set to be like in Wakefield over the next four days.

Good Friday (19 April)

Good Friday is forecast to see bright sunshine throughout the day, with very few periods of cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by mid-afternoon, remaining warm throughout the evening.

Bright sunshine will change to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Easter Saturday (20 April)

Saturday will also see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day, again changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

The temperature will be warm throughout the day, reaching 20C by 4pm. It will still be around 14C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 9C.

Easter Sunday (21 April)

Easter Sunday will begin cloudy, but this will change to bright skies by around 10am. The rest of the day will then see sunshine and warm temperatures, with a maximum temperature of 20C.

The evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature only dipping slightly to 15C by 10pm.

Easter Monday (22 April)

Easter Monday is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from early morning to early evening.

The temperature will again reach 20C by mid-afternoon, dipping to 13C by 10pm. The evening will be clear and dry.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said, “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”