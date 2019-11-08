Wakefield rail passengers face long delays on services due to flooding

Some services from Wakefield Kirkgate were replaced earlier this morning and services to and commuters using Wakefield Westgate were also facing disruption.

There are still major delays and cancellations to services across the Northern Rail Network.

And Lines from Leeds to Doncaster and Leeds to Sheffield (via Moorthorpe) are closed due to flooding.

Customers are advised not to travel on these routes.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.

"Passengers travelling on other routes may be affected by this disruption and are advised to check their journeys before travelling by visiting National Rail Enquiries or the website of their train operating company.

"Track inspections will take place where possible and Network Rail is working closely with train operating companies to keep passengers moving."