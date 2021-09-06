Wakefield set for ‘official’ mini heatwave this week - here's what the Met Office forecast says

The Met Office said people in Wakefield will bask in the heat and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 27C.

The mercury is expected to exceed the average for September, which is 18C (64.4F) in the UK.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

This summer may not have been up to the usual standards of previous seasons - weather wise - but according to forecasts, things are starting to look up this week.

Despite a cloudy start to today, conditions will be clear and bright with hot temperatures as the result of continental air moving in from the south.

This air will start to push through the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, dragging temperatures as high as 29C.

Forecast in full:

Tonight:

A dry evening with plenty of residual sunshine, any showers soon dying out. Some light winds and largely clear skies overnight, leading to a few mist and fog patches. Mild. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Tuesday:

A fine and dry day on Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine once early mist and fog patches dissipate. Warmer than Monday, though feeling cooler near the coast. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Dry, sunny and very warm on Wednesday though breezy on hills and coasts. Showers spreading erratically northeastwards overnight to become widespread and occasionally heavy on Thursday and Friday. Less warm.