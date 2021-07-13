Wakefield weather forecast: Temperatures to soar to 26C this weekend
It's time to get those barbecues out again as temperatures are set to soar this week.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:23 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:24 am
The Met Office has forecast glorious sunshine later this week, with temperatures reaching highs of 26C in Wakefield by the weekend.
Although today wll remain cloudy, it will brighten up a little this afternoon, with isolated showers developing. Temperatures will reach around 19C.
Then, from Thursday, the Met Offce says each day leading up to the weekend will start out cloudy, but there will be lengthy spells of sunshine, getting warmer each day.