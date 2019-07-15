Weather: The sun is shining in Wakefield - but there's rain and thunderstorms to follow this week

Today has been a glorious day for Wakefield, but the Met Office has forecast rain for later this week.

This evening will be dry with light winds bringing or shallow fog in the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday) The minumum temperature will be 11 °C.

Tomorrow there will be sunshine and cloud with the possibility of the odd shower during the afternoon. BUT it will still be very warm with a maximum temperature of 26 °C.

The rest of the week, Wednesday to Friday, will see sunshine and showers with heavier rain on Wednesday evening. It'll turn cloudy and windy on Friday with rain, which will be heavy at times.

As for the weekend, the rain looks set to stay.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Warm with sunshine and showers on Wednesday and Thursday, heavier and more frequent on Wednesday evening. Turning increasingly cloudy and windy on Friday, with prolonged rain later, heavy at times.

The weather will remain unsettled over the weekend with sunshine and showers forecast with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Sunday will become breezy with longer spells of rain. It may become generally drier and brighter, more especially in the south and southeast, with the more changeable conditions persisting across northwestern parts of the UK.