Weather warning for Wakefield: High winds forecast until this evening

High winds are forecast until 7pm tonight, with gusts reaching up to 44mph.

Wakefield Council tweeted earlier today urging people to take care.

The Met Office forecast said this evening will see further outbreaks of rain during the afternoon, with winds strengthening by the evening.

Tonight:

Cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain this evening, before gradually clearing away eastwards overnight. Windy, with gales. Becoming drier with some clear spells by dawn. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Wednesday: