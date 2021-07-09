It's official: England has secured its place in the final of Euro 2020 for the first time in history. But if you were thinking of hosting a final party on Sunday, you might need to think again.

Covid restrictions mean that people are still only allowed to gather in small groups inside, and many have instead been considering hosting outdoor events to watch the final on Sunday evening.

But you might need to pack your umbrella - the weekend is set to be a soggy one in Wakefield and the Five Towns.

The forecast in full for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford as England set to play in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

This is the forecast for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this weekend.

Friday, July 9

Friday will be dry and warm in the Wakefield district, dawning cloudy with patches of sunshine.

Temperatures will rise as high as 21°C, while the day will remain warm and cloudy into the evening.

Highs of 21°C, lows of 14°C.

Saturday, July 10

Temperatures will remain high into Saturday morning, which will dawn cloudy with sunny spells.

Rain arrives in the afternoon, with scattered showers from 1pm onwards.

Highs of 21°C, lows of 14°C.

Sunday, July 11

Sunday will open cool and cloudy, before rain arrives in the afternoon.

Patches of rain and sun are expected in the afternoon and evening, giving way to clouds and cooler temperatures from 10pm.

Highs of 20°C, lows of 14°C.

Monday, July 12

The rain will continue through Monday, which will dawn cloudy with patches of sunshine and heavy rain.