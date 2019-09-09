Yorkshire and the UK to be hit with coldest winter in decades, say scientists

Yorkshire and the UK will be hit with the coldest winter in decades, according to predictions by scientists.

Get ready for the cold weather...

In a long-range weather forecast, climate experts from University College London said that they anticipate that "United Kingdom temperatures will be colder than normal during January-February 2020."

The team, from the university's Department of Space and Climate Physics, studied the air pressure and temperatures over the north Atlantic Ocean and predicted that the jet stream across the Atlantic to Britain will cause freezing air temperatures.

They have predicted that temperatures across Central England will be 3.9 C in January and February 2020.

This is 0.5C below the average between 1981 and 2010.

Mark Saunders, who led the team said: "This would rank the 2020 January-February central England temperature as the coldest winter since January-February 2013 when the temperature value was 3.35°C.

"It would also rank January-February F 2020 as the seventh coldest winter in the last 30 years, and the 23rd coldest winter since 1953."

Thankfully, temperatures will not be freezing this week - with it set to average 15 C across Yorkshire and the Humber.

There will be occasional rain spells throughout the week which will clear leaving dry conditions from Friday onward.