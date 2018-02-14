Week of roadworks likely to cause delays on busy road in Wakefield

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely on a busy main road in Wakefield due to roadworks.

Northern Gas Networks will be carrying out the works on the A61 Barnsley Road, close to Chevet Lane, from Saturday, February 17 until Sunday February 25.

The company said traffic will be controlled by signals but warned people to expect delays.

It said: "We are carrying out essential work to replace ageing metal gas mains in the road with more durable plastic pipes. This is to ensure that we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local residents and businesses for years to come."