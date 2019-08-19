West Yorkshire pillion rider dies in weekend road smash

A 57-year-old pillion rider from West Yorkshire has died following a road traffic collision at the weekend.

The incident happened yesterday, Sunday, August 18 on the A614 at Driffield at 4.30pm.

It involved a VW Polo and a Kawasaki motorbike.

The woman, who was riding pillion on the bike, died at the scene.

The man who was riding the motorbike sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was unhurt.

Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have seen either vehicle beforehand. Contact them in 101 quoting log 441 of 18/08/19.