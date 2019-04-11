West Yorkshire schoolteacher admits to serious child porn offences and told to expect jail "for a very long time"

A teacher from a West Yorkshire school has been told to expect to "go to prison for a very long time" after pleading to a string of serious child porn offences.

Dominic Peachey appeared before Leeds Crown Court after admitting nine offences of making an indecent image of a child.

Dominic Peachey outside Leeds Crown Court

The 38-year-old has also admitted three charges of possessing extreme pornographic images featuring "dead or alive animals".

The 12 offences took place between March and May 2017.

Peachey appeared in court for sentencing yesterday but the case was adjourned to investigate whether Peachey had distributed some of the most serious images to others.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said the images were acquired during the course of his conduct as a "school master".

The school where Peachey worked at the time of the offending was not named in open court.

Peachy, 38, of Carr Street, Selby, was told he must return to court on May 31 when he will be sentenced.

He was granted unconditional bail.

Judge Bayliss told Peachey: "These are very serious offences and expect to go to prison for a very long time.

"The reason I am adjourning it is to find out exactly what you were distributing."

Peachey was told that if it was found that he had distributed the most serious category of images the sentencing range would be between two and five years in prison.

The judge added: "You must prepare yourself for a long prison sentence."

The nine offence of making indecent photographs of a child date between March 19 and May 31, 2017.

The offences of possessing extreme pornographic images of an animal date back to May 10, 2017.