Westgate reopened after serious incident in Wakefield city centre - three seriously hurt

Police on Westgate.

Three people, including a serving police officer who was on duty at the time, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident at 1.24am.

A Renault Megane was in collision with a police van that was stationary at the time.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police survey the damage on Westgate.

Westgate was closed off from Mulberry Way and Ings Road as investigations were carried out.

Traffic was diverted but the roads have now been reopened.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/crime/video-first-pictures-from-serious-incident-on-westgate-in-wakefield-3303796A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting log 147 of today (Sunday 11 July).