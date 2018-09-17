Wetherby Whaler buys fish and chip drive through in Wakefield

The Wetherby Whaler Group has a new restaurant and takeaway after buying The Empire in Wakefield.

Following the purchase of the fish and chip restaurant, takeaway and drive through, all 30 employees of The Empire will be retained, adding to the group’s existing 240-strong workforce.

Founded in 1995, the old cinema house, The Empire, is well established in Outwood and the surrounding area.

The addition of The Empire complements Wetherby Whaler’s existing restaurant and takeaway on Calder Island Way, and takes the number of its locations across Yorkshire to six.

Caroline Murphy, director of Wetherby Whaler, said: “The smooth purchase of The Empire complements our existing portfolio of restaurants and takeaways, and strengthens our position in Wakefield and across Yorkshire. It has also brought about an exciting concept to explore with the group’s first-ever fish and chip drive through facility, which is one of only a few fish and chip establishments to offer this service in the UK.

“There is a solid foundation and great team in place that strengthens our existing dedicated and experienced workforce. This latest acquisition sets us up for further growth in the future as we will be gradually incorporating The Empire into the portfolio, staying consistent with our strong brand.”