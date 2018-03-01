What’s the weather like in the Wakefield district? Find out with these traffic webcams

If the nationwide TV weather forecast doesn’t give you enough detail, a fast and reliable way to check the local conditions is to view live traffic webcams.

The so-called ‘Beast from the East’ is sweeping the UK, and has resulted in the Met Office issuing weather warnings across the nation.

Police across the country have advised motorists to avoid driving if possible owing to poor visibility and treacherous conditions.

But if you need to see what driving conditions are like, these locally positioned traffic webcams will give you the latest picture of both traffic levels and weather on your route.

M1 Northbound

Junction 40, Dewsbury / Wakefield



Junction 41: Wakefield



M1 Southbound

Junction 40: Wakefield/Dewsbury

M62 Eastbound

Junction 31: Normanton

Junction 32: Pontefract/Castleford

Junction 33: Pontefract/Knottingley

M62 Westbound

Junction 32: Pontefract/Castleford

Junction 31: Normanton

Junction 30: Oulton

Junction 29: M1

Junction 27: M621