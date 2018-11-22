Where to bag a bargain in Wakefield this Black Friday

Have you made a start on your Christmas shopping yet?

Well, if not, this might be the weekend to start as store across Wakefield slash their prices for Black Friday.

Deals include electricals, beauty, clothes - and even food - as retailers battle it out to boost pre-Christmas sales.

Last year across the UK, shop tills rang more in November than they did in December and developing shopping trends seem to suggest that consumers are looking for bargains earlier in the year.

Retailers are capitalising on this and are teasing their deals via social media in the run up to Black Friday while shops and online stores keep the prices low until Cyber Monday.

Offers at The Fragrance Shop include up to 80 per cent off of selected lines. They are also offering 15 per cent off gift sets from Friday, November 23 to December 1.

At Trespass there are offers on up until November 26.

H Samuel are offering more than half price deals on selected watches and jewellery until November 27.

Bon Marche are offering a buy one get one half price on everything in store and online.

Clarks have 25 per cent off daily deals.

Luxe is holding a Black Friday sale until November 26.

New Look say they are holding their biggest Black Friday sale - on now.

Select are offering 30 per cent off everything in store nad 50 per cent off selected lines.

Roman are taking part in the Black Friday sale.

Box are offering 20 per cent off.

Burton & Dorothy Perkins are offering 50 per cent off.

At Topman and Topshop there is 25 per cent off selected items at Topman and 30 per cent at Topshop.

H&M - deals are on in store.

The Look are also offering great deals.

Sharps are holding a half-price sale, plus an extra 25 per cent off. The offer ends at 4pm on Sunday, November 25.

Menkind are offering deals until Sunday, November 25.

Betty Loves Candles - spend £25 on Yankee Candles and receive either a medium jar in red apple wreath or winter glow worth £19.99.

Other retailers taking part are:

Acer

Adidas

Amazon

Argos

ASOS

Body Shop

Boots

Currys

Debenhams

Disney Store

eBay

GAME

Groupon

Halfords

House Of Fraser

JD Sports

John Lewis

La Redoute

Microsoft

Morrisons

Mothercare

Nike

Reebok Store

River Island

Sainsbury’s

Samsung

Sky

Smyths

Tesco

Toys R Us

Very

Zalando



Black Friday has become more than a one day deal with retailers extending offers over a period of days.

They say they do it to ease pressure on staff and delivery services but on the flip side some record a dip in profits as they bid to out price their high street competitors with Debenhams and Mothercare both feeling the pinch last year.

Online sales are also more popular than shop footfall with the Office for National Statistics reporting that internet sales nearly tripled between November 2010 and 2017.

On Black Friday last year Argos saw 13,496 shoppers visit its website every minute.

Some firms such as Primark, Asda, B&Q and Marks & Spencer have said they won’t be taking part in the flash sales event and instead aim to offer value for money all year round. Others say spending and over-consumption has a negative impact on the planet.