Which Yorkshire areas are the safest? Cities ranked for crime rates, ambulances and thunder

Wakefield, Leeds, Sheffield, York, and several other Yorkshire cities have been compared in a list of the safest cities in the UK.

Whether you’re raising a family or living alone, safety and security are a vital feature of any property.

You want to know that you won’t be robbed, struck by lightning, or have your house collapse, and in the case of a crisis, that help will reach you quickly.

The study, which compared 30 largest cities in the UK has now identified the safest places to live, so you can put your mind at ease when moving.

It analysed factors such as local crime, property age and ground movement, A&E response times – as well as doctors per person in the local area - and the frequency of thunderstorms in that area, to provide a comprehensive insight into the safety of the UK.

Wakefield was ranked 19th overall for risk-free living with Birmingham bagging the top spot as the most strong and stable location, followed by Belfast, Derby, Plymouth and Manchester.

Leeds was ranked 10th and Sheffield 12th with slightly lower house prices and worse ambulance response times.

York, Bradford and Hull ranked poorly, well below Leeds and Sheffield.

London also fares poorly, ranking at just 21 out of the 30 most populous locations.

The overall data is broken down into four parts – crime, weather, healthcare and property allowing comparison of each city within the chosen category.

Compare the Market says its study looked at factors other than crime, as they thought there was more to what makes an area safe, such as access to medical care and risk of extreme weather.

In Wakefield there were 440 crimes per 100,000 people, with a 5.1 minute wait for an ambulance and 9 average days of thunder per year.

The full Yorkshire ranking according to CompareTheMarket:

1 (safest) Leeds (10th overall in UK out of 30)

2. Sheffield (12th overall out of 30)

3. Bradford (17th)

4. Wakefield (19th)

5. York (25th)

6. Hull (29th)