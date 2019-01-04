Why children are being expelled from Wakefield schools and where they are being expelled from

The number of pupils being expelled or excluded from Wakefield schools has reached new highs.
A total of 225 children have been expelled by schools in Wakefield since September 2015, including 83 in the last academic year alone.

Figures in a recently published report showed that the number of pupils being permanently excluded from school has nearly trebled within the last decade.

Below is a breakdown of the reasons schools have expelled a pupil since September 2015 and the number of times it happened.

Beneath that is a breakdown of the figures by school.

Reasons for expelling school pupil in Wakefield (2015 - 2018)

Persistent disruptive behaviour - 93

Physical assault against a pupil - 37

Verbal abuse/threatening behaviour against an adult - 33

Drug and alcohol use - 18

Physical assault against an adult - 17

Verbal abuse/threatening behaviour against a pupil - 17

Damage - 7

Sexual misconduct - 1

Other - 2

Number of pupils expelled by school (2015 - 2018)

Outwood Grange Academy - 21

Ossett Academy - 19

Horbury Academy - 19

Airedale Academy - 18

Minsthorpe Academy - 16

St Wilfrid's RC Catholic High School - 16

Carleton High School - 14

De Lacy Academy - 14

Kettlethorpe High School - 14

Cathedral Academy - 12

Outwood Academy Hemsworth - 12

King's School - 11

St Thomas a Becket Catholic High - 11

Castleford Academy - 7

Outwood Academy Freeston - 6

Outwood Academy City Fields - 5

Crofton High School - 4

De Lacy Primary Academy - 1

Featherstone Academy - 1

Flanshaw Junior & Infant School - 1

Mackie Hill Primary School - 1

St Giles Primary Academy - 1