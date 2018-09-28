‘Why did they dump fridges outside my garage?’

Two fridge freezers were dumped outside an 86-year-old man’s garage leaving him to drag them away to get to his car.

Robert Mann, from Ossett, was forced to move the appliances every time he wanted to get into his garage during an eight-week saga to get the fly-tipped waste removed.

Mr Mann said Wakefield Council would have charged him £20 to have them removed.

He said: “I didn’t think I should have to pay when they were dumped there. It was really hard work having to move them every time I wanted to get to my car.

“My wife was very upset with how long it was taking to get them moved.

“It looked to me like someone might have been paid to take them away to the tip but then dumped them by our garages where they thought would be out of sight.

We were really concerned about children getting inside them or if they fell on them – they’re really big fridge freezers.”

But the retired prison officer, who spent 10 years working with inmates in the workshop and gym at HMP Wakefield, said the fridges had since been removed.

But the former navy man said he had “absolutely no idea” who took them.

He added: “It’s been a lot easier since they have gone.

I have no trouble getting my car out now.”

The council said the fridges were dumped on private land on which it had no responsibility to dispose of flytipped waste.

It said the fridges had been removed but not by council officers.

Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and streetscene at Wakefield Council said: “We were aware that a number of items had been flytipped on private land owned by Miller Homes in Ossett. This issue has now been resolved as the items have been removed.”

To report flytipping go to www.wakefield.gov.uk