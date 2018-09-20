Win free fish and chips for a year!

Charlie Tipton, owner and chief fryer.
Hillside Fisheries in Ackworth is celebrating its first year in business.

And as part of the celebrations the chippy is teaming up with your Express for a great offer, the chance to win a year’s supply of fish and chips, which is a regular portion of fish and chips once a week for 12 months.

All customers need to do is fill in the coupon in this week’s Express - out today - and take it along to Hillside Fisheries on Barnsley Road in Ackworth, to claim free peas, curry or gravy when they purchase a regular portion of Fish and Chips and enter the competition.

Charlie Tipton, owner and chief fryer, said “It’s hard to believe that we have been open for a year.

“Since we opened, in September last year, we have met lots of lovely customers and made some great friends in Ackworth.

“Giving away free fish and fish chips for a year to a customer seemed like a great way to celebrate.”

There’s been a chip shop on Barnsley Road in Ackworth for more than 70 years, unfortunately the shop was gutted by a fire and was closed for more than three years, when Charlie took it over. Anyone who enters can also get a free portion of peas, curry or gravy when they buy a regular portion of Fish and Chips.

To enter drop your coupon into, or post it, to: Hillside Fisheries, 27 Barnsley Road, Ackworth, WF7 7HZ .

Terms and conditions apply.