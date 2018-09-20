Win free fish and chips for a year!

Hillside Fisheries in Ackworth is celebrating its first year in business.

And as part of the celebrations the chippy is teaming up with your Express for a great offer, the chance to win a year’s supply of fish and chips, which is a regular portion of fish and chips once a week for 12 months.

All customers need to do is fill in the coupon in this week’s Express - out today - and take it along to Hillside Fisheries on Barnsley Road in Ackworth, to claim free peas, curry or gravy when they purchase a regular portion of Fish and Chips and enter the competition.

Charlie Tipton, owner and chief fryer, said “It’s hard to believe that we have been open for a year.

“Since we opened, in September last year, we have met lots of lovely customers and made some great friends in Ackworth.

“Giving away free fish and fish chips for a year to a customer seemed like a great way to celebrate.”

There’s been a chip shop on Barnsley Road in Ackworth for more than 70 years, unfortunately the shop was gutted by a fire and was closed for more than three years, when Charlie took it over. Anyone who enters can also get a free portion of peas, curry or gravy when they buy a regular portion of Fish and Chips.

To enter drop your coupon into, or post it, to: Hillside Fisheries, 27 Barnsley Road, Ackworth, WF7 7HZ .

Terms and conditions apply.