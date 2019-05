Colours representing the district’s collieries were marched through the streets of the city as part of the With Banners Held High festival. Last year’s parade was the first time since the dying days of the coal mining industry that the banners were carried through Wakefield.

1. Music With Banners Held High Parade. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Support The Mayor of Wakefield and Mary Creagh MP showed their support. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Proud Banners were waved through the city. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Yorkshire The Stillingfleet Branch join the parade. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more