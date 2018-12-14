Wizzard singer Roy Wood's stolen guitars and amps FOUND after van is dumped near Wakefield

Christmas is back on for rocker Roy Wood - after his priceless bespoke sound equipment was recovered following a theft.

The musician's guitars and amps were in the back of an Iveco Eurocargo truck belonging to his sound engineer when the vehicle was stolen from Beeston in Leeds in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Bob Collinson, who runs Yorkshire Audio and has worked with the Wizzard singer for years, was due to drive the equipment to Hull for a gig which the star subsequently had to cancel.

There were even fears Wood, who is famous for his festive hit I Wish It Could be Christmas Every Day, would never tour again, as the haul included a custom-made Marshall amplifier which is the only one of its kind in the world, as well as guitars he has used for over 50 years. The rocker was said to be 'devastated' by the theft.

Now the items have been recovered undamaged when the stolen van was found abandoned in East Ardsley later the same day.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police investigating the theft of a van from an address on Westland Road which was reported to police at 7.45am on Thursday 13 December have recovered a van in the East Ardsley area.

"Although checks are currently being carried out it is believed that all the original contents remain in the van. Any witnesses to the theft are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 312 of today."

CCTV outside Bob's business premises captured the moment the thieves climbed over 6ft locked gates before hotwiring the truck and driving it away, demolishing a neighbour's wall in the process. The sound engineer believes the stolen equipment would have been difficult for the gang to sell as the items are so rare.