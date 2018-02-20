Woman, 33, dies after head-on crash in Wakefield, inquest hears

A 33-year-old woman died of serious injuries after a head-on collision in Wakefield, an inquest heard today.

Kate Jaworski-Green was travelling on Denby Dale Road towards Wakefield when the crash occurred on Saturday, January 27.

An inquest into her death opened this morning at Wakefield Coroner's Court.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision and Enquiry Team said officers were made aware of the collision at 6.56am.

He said Mrs Jaworski-Green, a lab technician who lived at Blenheim Chase in Scissett, was driving as silver Kia in the direction of Wakefield when it was involved in the crash with a silver BMW being driven in the opposite direction, towards West Bretton.

DI Conroy said the other vehicle "negotiated a right hand bend and crossed over, entering the opposing carriageway, travelling in her [Kate's] line and collided head on with her vehicle".

Mrs Jaworski-Green was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries and died two days later, at 10.05pm on January 29.

A provisional post-mortem report gave the cause of death as serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured.

DI Conroy said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

Coroner David Hinchliff adjourned the inquest pending further inquiries.