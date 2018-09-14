Woman dies and arrests made after HGV hits house in Brierley, South Yorkshire

A woman has died and arrests have been made after a road crash in which a heavy goods vehicle hit a house.

Police at the scene of the house crash in Brierley, South Yorkshire, confirmed that one female pedestrian had died in the incident.

Officers said four men had been arrested and confirmed that the white tractor unit involved had been "involved in crime" before the crash, which saw the vehicle hit the side of the home.

A two-storey house on Park View was damaged in the crash at around 1.40pm today.

Police would not confirm reports from people in the village that the truck was being followed by police shortly before the collision.

A large area remained cordoned off around the newly built house.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said three casualties were taken to the major trauma unit at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.