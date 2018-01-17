Woman drove elbow into fellow drinker’s head in pub attack

A woman assaulted a fellow drinker in an ‘unprovoked’ pub assault in Upton.

Lisa Brown, 32, of Strickland Road, Upton, struck her victim in the back of the head, a court heard.

Leeds Magistrates’ Court heard last Friday (January 12) that Brown approached the victim, who was sat at the bar of the Gantry public house on Waggon Lane.

The prosecution told the court that Brown then struck the victim at the back of the head with her elbow. The incident happened on September 16 last year.

Mr Pritchard, mitigating, said Brown had made a “foolish decision”.

He said that alcohol had played its part in the incident and that Brown was heavily intoxicated.

He said his client was “really drunk” and could not remember the incident.

District judge Nick Hayles commended Brown for pleading guilty at the first attempt.

He said: “I know that you have not been in trouble before. I give you full credit for pleading guilty.”

Brown pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was also ordered to pay £85 costs, £50 compensation and was handed a £30 victim surcharge.